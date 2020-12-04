‘Star Magic Shines On’: What happened, who signed, who’s new

MANILA — ABS-CBN’s Star Magic on Friday welcomed new artists to its roster and renewed ties with some of the biggest names in local showbiz, in the talent agency’s move to “shine on” after the back-to-back crises that beset the network early this year.

In a media event that gathered the artists, network executives, and select press members under strict safety protocol — fittingly dubbed “Star Magic Shines On” — the management firm also announced the upcoming respective projects of its growing roster.

Here’s a rundown of those announcements, and the happenings during the two-hour event:

ABS-CBN executives thank Kapamilya stars who stayed on

ABS-CBN President and CEO Carlo Katigbak opens the ‘Star Magic Shines On’ media event with a speech thanking Kapamilya stars. ABS-CBN

In their opening speeches, president and CEO Carlo Katigbak and newly appointed Star Magic head Laurenti Dyogi expressed gratitude to artists who “chose to stay with us,” amid the challenges of the pandemic and the non-renewal of ABS-CBN’s broadcast franchise.

P-pop groups BINI and Star Hunt Academy Boys are now Star Magic talents

Star Magic welcomes BINI and Star Hunt Academy Boys to its roster. ABS-CBN's latest bets for P-pop stardom signed their contracts Friday with the Kapamilya talent agency. SHA Boys will debut in January 2021, while BINI will debut in February. #StarMagicShinesOn @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/1eZuHmyHJm — Miguel Dumaual (@migueldumaual) December 4, 2020

After nearly two years Star Hunt Academy trainees, the P-pop groups are officially part of Star Magic, putting them on track as ABS-CBN’s latest bets for music stardom. The five-member SHA Boys will officially debut in January, a month ahead of eight-member BINI.

8 Star Magic artists sign exclusive contract with ABS-CBN

(From left) Star Magic artists JM de Guzman, Enchong Dee, Kira Balinger, Kim Chiu, Jane de Leon, Andrea Brillantes, Joseph Marco, and Robi Domingo each signed an exclusive contract with ABS-CBN on Friday. ABS-CBN

Kim Chiu, Jane de Leon, Enchong Dee, JM de Guzman, Andrea Brillantes, Kira Balinger, Joseph Marco, and Robi Domingo remain Kapamilya under their respective new contract.

‘Darna’ starring Jane de Leon pushing through as series

Jane de Leon poses beside a life-size figure of Darna on Friday. ABS-CBN

In a tearful moment during her contract-signing, de Leon was introduced anew as the Mars Ravelo superhero, this time in a series adaptation, after the movie production was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Kim Chiu to juggle daily hosting with series

Kim Chiu poses for a photo after her contract-signing on Friday. ABS-CBN

Aside from being a mainstay of “It’s Showtime” and “ASAP Natin ‘To,” Chiu will soon be seen in the iWant TFC original series “Bawal Lumabas,” and as co-host of “PBB: Connect.”

Andrea Brillantes, Enchong Dee to star in ‘Huwag Kang Mangamba’

Andrea Brillantes and Enchong Dee separately pose for a photo after their contract-signing on Friday. ABS-CBN

Brillantes and Dee have a common project in the upcoming inspirational series, in the vein of “May Bukas Pa.” Brillantes will have fresh digital offerings with “The Gold Squad,” while Dee will appear as “PBB: Connect” host aside from being an “ASAP Natin ‘To” regular.

Kira Balinger, Joseph Marco bring fresh conflict to ‘Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin’

Kira Balinger and Joseph Marco separately pose for a photo after their contract-signing on Friday. ABS-CBN

Balinger is currently seen as Hope in the primetime drama, while Marco will soon join as the mysterious character Avel. Both expressed excitement with being part of the hit program, which currently ranks as the most watched title on iWant TFC.

JM de Guzman to star in ‘Init sa Magdamag’

JM de Guzman poses for a photo after his contract-signing on Friday. ABS-CBN

De Guzman has started filming for the Star Creatives production, which also stars Yam Concepcion and Gerald Anderson. The series, which blends politics and romance, has yet to be given a release date.

Robi Domingo adds 4th hosting stint

Robi Domingo poses for a photo after his contract-signing on Friday. ABS-CBN

On top of his ongoing stints as host of “Game KNB?”, “ASAP Natin ‘To,” and “Mathdali,” Domingo is adding another program to his rotation — the new season of “Pinoy Big Brother,” the same reality show which marked his showbiz breakthrough.