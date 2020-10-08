SethDrea, KyCine lead cast of new ABS-CBN series ‘Huwag Kang Mangamba’

MANILA — ABS-CBN on Thursday unveiled a new inspirational series, in the vein of its memorable offerings such as “May Bukas Pa” and “Starla,” starring teen sensations Andre Brillantes and Seth Fedelin, and Francine Diaz and Kyle Echarri.

Produced by Dreamscape Entertainment, the ABS-CBN drama is titled “Huwag Kang Mangamba,” after the Christian tune penned by Fr. Manoling V. Francisco.

“Huwag Kang Mangamba” boasts a stellar cast that includes Eula Valdes, Sylvia Sanchez, Mylene Dizon, Diether Ocampo, Enchong Dee, Angeline Quinto, Nonie Buencamino, Matet de Leon, Dominic Ochoa, Soliman Cruz, RK Bagatsing, Paolo Gumabao, and Matty Juniosa.

“Kapit lang. Di ka nag-iisa,” the series’ teaser said.

No further details have been released.

The reveal of “Huwag Kang Mangamba” came only days after ABS-CBN announced its blocktime agreement with Zoe Broadcasting Network, resulting in the the newly rebranded Channel 11, A2Z.

The deal allows some ABS-CBN programs to return to free television. So far, three ongoing Kapamilya dramas are slated to air on A2Z starting October 10: “Ang Probinsyano,” “Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin,” and “Walang Hanggang Paalam.”