Kim Seon-ho is set to visit Manila in January 2023. PULP Live World.

MANILA – Show promoter PULP Live World has finally revealed the ticket prices for the Manila fan meet of South Korean actor Kim Seon-ho in January 2023.

On their social media pages, PULP Live World announced that rates for the passes for the fan meet at the Mall of Asia Arena on Jan. 22 range from P2,000 to P12,500.

Fans who want to have souvenir show cards, signed posters, attend the goodbye session, and a chance for a group photo need to get the VIP A tickets worth P12,500 each.

Those who are getting the VIP B pass will have to pay P10,000. They will not have the chance for a group photo.

Prep your hearts for the charms of the man that puts a smile on our faces effortlessly. 😍 Have you decided what ticket you're getting to see Kim Seonho live on January 22, 2023 at the @MOAArena?#KIMSEONHOinMNL2023 pic.twitter.com/6HL9d42LoR — PULP Live World (@pulpliveworld) December 1, 2022

Lower Box Premium and Lower Box Sides cost P9,000 and P8,000, respectively. Lower Box Center and Upper Box tickets are worth P7,000 and P4,000 each.

General Admission passes cost P2,000.

Tickets will be available starting Dec. 4 via SM Tickets.

Last November, PULP surprised the Pinoy fans with the announcement of Kim’s upcoming visit to the country.

"The beginning of our 2023 is set to be filled with love as we welcome Kim Seon Ho and his fan meeting tour," PULP wrote on Twitter.

The event is part of Kim's Asia fan meeting tour.

Kim began his career as a theater actor before debuting on TV in 2017 through the series "Good Manager." He gained prominence in 2020 after starring in the drama "Start-Up."

Earlier this year, local clothing brand Bench unveiled Kim as among its foreign endorsers.

RELATED VIDEO