MANILA – Kapamilya singer Erik Santos penned an emotional goodbye letter to his mother, Angelita, who passed away at the age of 66.

On Instagram, Santos paid tribute to his mom, taking comfort that she is free from pain and struggles now after battling cancer.

“Nanay, I know you are in a better place now. BEST place actually kasi kasama mo na si Papa JESUS. No more pain, no more NGT, no more pig tails, no more catheters, no more tests and scans, wala nang mga nakatusok sa katawan mo, no more chemo, no more blood transfusion, no more oxygen tank, no more bed sores, no more diapers, makakahinga ka na ng mapayapa without any machine, no more cancer,” the singer said in the caption.

Despite accepting her mom’s death, Santos could not help but yearn for their bonding moments like drinking coffee in the morning and having daily prayers.

“Ma-mi miss kita tooth brushan, linisan, hugasan, palitan ng diapers, buhatin para umupo, ma-mi miss kita i-nebulize, ma-miss kita i massage, ma-mi miss ko ang mga tawa mo Nay, yung mga jokes mo. Ma-mi miss kita katabi sa pagtulog. I will miss everything about you,” he continued.

Santos also thanked Angelita for trying to overcome the disease: “You have fought the good fight. Napaka tapang mo Nanay.”

The Kapamilya performer assured his Nanay he will never forget her before professing how much he loves her.

“Mahal na mahal na mahal kita, Nanay ko. You may now rest in the loving arms of God. You will always be our hero, our forever love, the wind beneath our wings,” he added.

Last October, Santos asked for prayers for his mom when he celebrated his birthday on “ASAP Natin ‘To.”

But last week, the singer announced on his social media accounts the passing of Mommy Angelita.



