MANILA – The official trailer for "The ExorSis," the upcoming comedy-horror film starring sisters Toni and Alex Gonzaga, has been released.

The two-minute trailer film released by TinCan Films and Viva Films is now uploaded on YouTube.

It follows the story of an uptight manager of a family grocery business estranged with her younger quirky sister who searches for a way to save her from the evil spirit that has possessed her sister's body.

Rated PG by the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB), "The ExorSis" is an official entry to this year's Metro Manila Film Festival.

"The ExorSis" also stars Dennis Padilla, Kat Galang, Joel Saracho, Tess Antonio, Kedebon Colim, Isay Alvarez and Melai Cantiveros.

Directed and written by Fifth Solomon, the film will open in cinemas nationwide on December 25.

