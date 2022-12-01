WATCH: SB19 in Billboard feature on TikTok

SB19 is set for its homecoming ‘WYAT’ concert on December 18. Twitter: @SB19Official

MANILA — International spotlight was once again on SB19 on Thursday, as the US music platform Billboard featured the Filipino supergroup in a TikTok entry giving more insights about its members.

In the TikTok video from the official page of Billboard, SB19’s Justin, Ken, Pablo, Josh, and Stell take turns sharing a little-known fact about themselves.

Josh, for instance, revealed that he once punched a robber when he was only 6 years old. Justin, meanwhile, explained that a scar on his forehead was due to an incident when he was age 3.

Billboard’s latest highlight of SB19 came just three months after an extensive article about the group’s meteoric rise to fame, going global, their discography, as well as their passionate fandom dubbed A’TIN.

In November, SB19 also returned to Billboard’s Twitter-powered chart, Hot Trending Songs, with its dance tune “WYAT (Where You At).” Previously, the act’s self-empowerment tune “Bazinga” set the record for most weeks at No. 1 in the Hot Trending Songs chart, surpassing the BTS hit “Butter.”

Prior, SB19 also ranked in two other Billboard charts, Next Big Sound and Social 50 — a feat mentioned in their US television debut early this month via FOX5’s “Good Day New York.”

After a successful world tour, SB19 is set for its “WYAT” homecoming concert at the Araneta Coliseum on December 18.

