MANILA -- OPM rapper Gloc-9 has released his latest single "Bahay Yugyugan" featuring Flow G.

The track is now available on various music streaming platforms, while its official music video has been uploaded on the official YouTube page of Universal Records Philippines.

Fans of Gloc-9 and Flow G have expressed their support for their idols' latest project as the track's music video became one of the top trending topic on YouTube Philippines for music.





Prior to "Bahay Yugyugan," Gloc-9 and Flow G collaborated on the songs "Halik" and "Ibong Adarna."

This December 9, Gloc-9 will be having a charity concert with Greyhoundz to mark their 25th year in the industry.

The "Rock for Charity" concert will be held at the Cuneta Astrodome in Pasay City.

