Moira, SB19 win big in 7th Wish Music Awards

Moira dela Torre and SB19 lead the 2022 winners of the Wish Music Awards. Instagram: @moiradelatorre, @sb19official



MANILA — “Hugot” hitmaker Moira dela Torre and and pop supergroup SB19 were among the big winners of this year’s Wish Music Awards.

Dela Torre and the group behind “Bazinga” clinched top trophies on Sunday night, when the awarding ceremony was held virtually.

Aside from being hailed Artist of the Year, dela Torre won Contemporary Folk Song of the Year for “Paubaya.”

SB19, meanwhile, got a total of five awards, including Group of the Year, Pop Song of the Year for “What?”, and Wisher’s Choice.

Winners across categories will received monetary awards for them and their chosen beneficiaries, according to Wish 107.5.

Given special awards, meanwhile, were violinist Alfonso Soberano as KDR Icon of Music and Philanthrophy, and OPM pillar Louie Ocampo as KDR Icon of Musical Excellence.

The full 7th Wish Music Awards show will be broadcast on its online platforms on February 6.

The complete list of winners follows:

Wishclusive Pop Performance of the Year

BGYO – “The Light”

Morissette – “Phoenix”

WINNER: SB19 – “Ikako” (Beneficiary: Autism Society Philippines)

TJ Monterde – “Inday”

Wishclusive Ballad Performance of the Year

KZ Tandingan – “Dodong”

Lyca Gairanod – “Akala Ko Ba”

WINNER: SB19 – “Hanggang Sa Huli” (Beneficiary: Autism Society Philippines)

The CompanY – “Sumakabilang Puso”

Wishclusive R&B Performance of the Year

Darren – “Tama Na”

Elha Nympha – “Do It”

WINNER: Jay R – “Hinay” (Beneficiary: Make-A-Wish Foundation)

Kyle Echarri – “Panaginip”

Wishclusive Rock/Alternative Performance of the Year

Bandang Lapis – “Kabilang Buhay”

WINNER: The Juans – “Pangalawang Bitaw” (Beneficiary: A Home For The Angels Crisis Home For Abandoned Babies Foundation, INC.)

Zack Tabudlo – “Binibini”

Zild – “Kyusi”

Wishclusive Hip-hop Performance of the Year

1096 Gang – “Pajama Party”

WINNER: Ez Mil – “Panalo” (Beneficiary: Adarna Group Foundation, INC.)

MC Einstein ft. Flow G, Yuri Dope, and Jekkpot – “Bahala Ka”

Smugglaz – “HakunaMatata”

Wishclusive Contemporary Folk Performance of the Year

Adie – “Paraluman”

WINNER: Ben&Ben – “Sa Susunod na Habangbuhay” (Beneficiary: A Home For The Angels Crisis Home For Abandoned Babies Foundation, INC.)

Janine Teñoso – “Art of Letting Go”

juan karlos – “Boston”

Wishclusive Contemporary R&B Performance of the Year

WINNER: Arthur Nery – “Binhi” (Beneficiary: Operation Smile Philippines Foundation, INC.)

James Reid – “Soda”

Leanne & Naara – “Who’s Gonna Love You”

Quest – “Tuloy Tuloy”

Wishclusive Collaboration of the Year

Jay R and CLR – “Pangako”

WINNER: KZ Tandingan and TJ Monterde – “Simula” (chosen beneficiaries to be updated)

Monty Macalino and Rangel Fernandez – “Kailan Ba Ako Gagaling?”

Young JV and Khel Pangilinan – “Come Thru”

Wish Pop Song of the Year

“Born to Win” – BINI

“Sigurado” – Belle Mariano

“Trophy” – Morissette

WINNER: “What?” – SB19 (Beneficiary: Autism Society Philippines)

Wish Ballad Song of the Year

WINNER: “Dulo” – The Juans (Beneficiary: A Home For The Angels Crisis Home For Abandoned Babies Foundation, INC.)

“Halong” – SUD

“Manatili” – Ebe Dancel

“Orbiting” – Reese Lansangan

Wish R&B Song of the Year

“Anticipation” – Leanne & Naara

WINNER: “Take All The Love” – Arthur Nery (Beneficiary: ChildHope Philippines)

“Try Love Again” – Julie Anne San Jose

“YK” – Cean Jr.

Wish Rock/Alternative Song of the Year

WINNER: “Bungantulog” – Zild (Beneficiary: Adarna Group Foundation, INC.)

“Fragile and Human” – Gabby Alipe

“Guillotine Drops” – Bita and The Botflies

“Wala Lang” – I Belong To The Zoo

Wish Hip-hop Song of the Year

“Beautiful Day” – Mike Swift, D-Coy, Alisson Shore, kiyo, and Mark Beats

WINNER: “Ibong Adarna” – Flow G ft. Gloc-9 (Adarna Group Foundation, INC.)

“Operation 10-90” – Shockra

“Teknik” – Shanti Dope ft. DJ Buddah

Wish Contemporary R&B Song of the Year

“Angel Baby” – GIBBS, Moophs

WINNER: “Hello” – James Reid (chosen beneficiary to be updated)

“Lagi” – Skusta Clee

“Paagi” – UDD

Wish Contemporary Folk Song of the Year

“Ako Naman Muna” – Angela Ken

“Maligaya” – Munimuni

WINNER: “Paubaya” – Moira Dela Torre (Beneficiary: Sto Niño Home for the Aged, INC.)

“Upuan” – Ben&Ben

Wish Song Collaboration of the Year

“Happy W U” – Arthur Nery and Jason Dhakal

WINNER: “Lunod” – Ben&Ben, Zild, and juan karlos (Beneficiaries: A Home For The Angels Crisis Home For Abandoned Babies Foundation, INC., Adarna Group Foundation, INC; juan karlos’ chosen beneficiary to be updated)

“Pelikula” – Janine Teñoso and Arthur Nery

“Sugat” – Ben&Ben and Munimuni

Wish Breakthrough Artist of the Year

Adie

Bandang Lapis

BGYO

WINNER: Zack Tabudlo (chosen beneficiary to be updated)

Wish Group of the Year

Ben&Ben

Leanne & Naara

WINNER: SB19 (Beneficiary: Autism Society Philippines)

The Juans

Wish Artist of the Year

Arthur Nery

WINNER: Moira Dela Torre (Beneficiary: Sto Niño Home for the Aged, INC.)

Morisette

Zild

Wishers’ Choice

SB19

KDR Icon of Music and Philanthropy

Ramon “Chino” Alfonso Soberano

KDR Icon of Musical Excellence