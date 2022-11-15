MANILA – Christmas is just around the corner and what better way to celebrate the season than by sharing with those in need.

In time for the celebration of their 25th year in the local music industry, Gloc-9 and Greyhoundz are joining forces to headline a charity concert next month.

Dubbed “Rock for Charity,” the event is made possible through the efforts of Numinous, Asintada, and the Philippine National Police.

“Tinap nila kami to do a charity concert dahil nagkataon din po na kami and Greyhoundz ay nagse-celebrate ng aming 25th year sa industry. So naisip nila na kami ang kuhain para dito sa event na ito,” Gloc-9 said in a press conference Monday.

“Siyempre mas malaking ma-raise, mas okay dahil ang mga beneficiaries po nito ay mga abandoned minors at Pasay Social Development Centers, mga senior citizens, Pasay City Youth Homes, mga pamilya sa Pasay.”

When asked of their secret to their longevity in the business, Greyhoundz’s Reg Rubio said: “Ang sikreto ko ay unconditional love and tolerance for my bandmates. Kailangan masakyan mo 'yung good times na kasama sila. Kung kaya mo sakyan 'yung good times, mas kailangan matanggap mo 'yung bad times,” he said.

The same is true for Gloc-9 even if he is not in a band.

“Siguro 'yung sinabi ni Reg, ia-apply mo lang din sa craft na pinili mo – 'yung love, tolerance and accepting kung ano 'yung pangit and i-enjoy mo na lang 'yung maganda,” he said.

“I always say na I’ve always treated this dream of mine na parang hindi lang basta dream. Ang trato ko dito parang tao talaga. Talagang may relationship ka sa pangarap mo. 'Yun din ang magma-manifest sa katagalan,” he added.

Ultimately, both are just looking forward to performing live before their fans again after two years of pandemic.

“Sobrang dami kong gusto ipagpasalamat. 'Yun lang pwede namin ulit gawin ito after the pandemic, I think very overwhelming na 'yun. 'Yung performing scene, 'yun ang huling bumalik eh. You can just imagine kung gaano mo kailangan galingan during the pandemic,” Gloc-9 said.

The “Rock for Charity” concert will be held on December 9 at the Cuneta Astrodome in Pasay City.

Aside from Gloc-9 and Greyhoundz, the concert will also feature Chocolate Factory, Mayonnaise and Lockdown Band.

Ticket prices range from P350 for general admission to P1,000 for VIP.

