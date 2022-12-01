Joross Gamboa, wife Katz mark 8th wedding anniversary

MANILA -- Actor Joross Gamboa and his wife Kathy Kimberly "Katz" Saga marked their eighth wedding anniversary.

On Instagram, Gamboa shared his anniversary message to his wife as he uploaded photos showing their sweet moments together.

"2008-2022 Happy Anniversary to the Love of my Life! 14 years together and Married for 8 years! To more Adventurous years to come! I Love You NOW and FOREVER!" Gamboa captioned his post.

Saga also greeted Gamboa on their special day through a post on Instagram.

"14 amazing years together! Happy Anniversary my Choi. I am grateful to be sharing life, love and parenthood with you! Cheers to 8 years of marriage and more magnificent journey together my love. Love you forever! #2008-2022," she wrote.

The couple tied the knot in November 2014 in Alabang.

