MANILA – The enduring on-screen partnership of Joross Gamboa and Roxanne Guinoo has remained a hit to many audiences as their iWant romcom series got a new season this year.

“Hoy Love You” is returning for its third installment and the JoRox loveteam is beyond grateful to be given a chance to extend their comedies on screen.

The seamless connection between the two actors, a former real-life couple, in the romcom show made the fans compare them to the iconic sitcom of Dolpyh and Nida Blanca, “John en Marsha.”

While honored for the comparison, Guinoo and Gamboa downplayed it and credited their undeniable chemistry to them being an original love team formed in 2004.

“Siyempre, pangmalakasan level yun. Pero ime-make sure namin na tatak din kami as JoRox. Privileged at advantage sa amin na gano'n. Pero siyempre, pressure yun,” Guinoo said.

“Malaking factor talaga kapag original loveteam kayo. Kahit anong i-break sa inyo, kahit i-partner sa iba, mag-e-end up kayo pa rin. Yung rapport, yung chemistry, alam na namin yung isa’t isa. Kahit may kanya-kanya na kaming pamilya, alam namin… Ito (Gamboa), lagi rin akong gina-guide Nito. Minsan nga siya na nagdadala sa'kin. Wala na ilangan,” she added.

Gamboa also highlighted the participation of their co-stars in the series, stressing that the show was never about JoRox.

He also said that it touches not just their loyal supporters but also the fans of all other members of the cast.

“Ang maganda dito, hindi about JoRox yung palabas. Kaming lahat dito. Kumbaga, ang bida rito is yung istorya na ikinukwento ng ‘Hoy’ family,” the actor said.

“Ang kagandahan dito, lahat makaka-relate. Hindi lang yung mga JoRox fans, pati mga Papa Doms (Ochoa) fans.”

Guinoo said the young stars in the show, Karina Bautista and Aljon Mendoza, give a different heartwarming love story, while the trio of Yamyam Gucong, Pepe Herrera, and TJ Valderrama added a different spice of comedy.

Other cast members included in the third season are Dominic Ochoa, Carmi Martin, and Keanna Reeves.

Earlier this month, iWantTFC announced the new season of “Hoy Love You” with a teaser, showing glimpses of the married life of Jules (Gamboa) and Marge (Guinoo).

After being enemies-turned-lovers in the first season, exchanging “I do’s” in the second season, the two are now set to welcome their first child.

