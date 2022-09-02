Romcom series 'Hoy Love You' returning for 3rd season

Joross Gamboa and Roxanne Guinoo star in ‘Hoy Love You.’ iWantTFC

MANILA — “Hoy Love You,” the romantic-comedy series starring former real-life sweethearts Joross Gamboa and Roxanne Guinoo, is returning for a third season.

iWantTFC announced the new season of the original title on Thursday with a teaser, showing glimpses of the married life of Jules (Gamboa) and Marge (Guinoo).

After being enemies-turned-lovers in the first season, exchanging “I do’s” in the second season, the two are now set to welcome their first child.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

“HOY! We're back in Lobo! Ano na nga ba ang update sa growing family nina Marge at Jules? Season 3 is coming at may baby na parating!” iWantTFC said.

Sharing the announcement, Gamboa wrote on Instagram: “Yahoo! Pasaya nang pasaya! Pagulo nang pagulo! Heto na!”

Returning cast members seen in the teaser include Dominic Ochoa, Carmi Martin, Pepe Herrera, TJ Valderrama, Yamyam Gucong, Keanna Reeves, and Aljon Mendoza.

The release date of “Hoy Love You” has yet to be announced.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Watch more News on iWantTFC