MANILA—Joross Gamboa and Roxanne Guinoo have the full support of their spouses, as the former sweethearts portray a couple anew onscreen.

Gamboa and Guinoo, who were together for two years until 2006, are co-stars in the romantic-comedy series “Hoy, Love You!” and its second season.

The sophomore offering, helmed by director Theodore Boborol, will stream starting September 11 on iWantTFC.

“Hoy, Love You Two!” continues the love story of Jules (Gamboa) and Marge (Guinoo), who got married at the conclusion of the first season.

In real life, Guinoo has been married for 10 years to Elton Yap, with whom she has 3 children; Gamboa has been a husband for 7 years to Katz Saga, with whom he has 2 kids.

“Both sides naman supportive,” Guinoo said during the media conference for “Hoy, Love You Two!” on Monday. “Kasi kung hindi naman supportive, hindi rin naman ito matutuloy, hindi mabubuo ulit ’yung love team. Happy sila. Proud sila.”

The actress credited Gamboa for not only being professional, but also considerate as her leading man. They also respect each other’s boundaries, she explained.

“Sa age naman namin ni Joross, matatanda na, alam na namin ‘yung limitations, mga rules namin na dapat i-apply sa mga sarili namin, kasi siyempre, may pami-pamilya na kami,” she said.

While her self-imposed limits when it comes to romantic portrayals applies for all her projects, not just with Gamboa, Guinoo said she appreciates her former partner for being aware and sensitive of that aspect of their working relationship.

“Tingin namin, mature enough na kami para alamin ’yung mga bagay-bagay. Sa mga eksena, si Joross very gentleman ’yan. ‘Ano ba ’yung restrictions mo?’ Kasi siyempre ’yung husband ko, conservative, overprotective. So mula noong nag-asawa ako, nag-set ako ng boundaries na ito lang ’yung mga puwede kong gawin, para na rin sa mag-aama ko,” she shared.

“Prior to that, alam na ni Joross ’yon. Still, binibigay niya sa akin ’yung respeto na, ‘Rox, OK lang ba gawin natin ’to?’ Tingin ko, walang naging problema doon.”

For Gamboa, the key to allaying any concerns from his wife has been “openness and transparency.”

“If guided ka naman na ni Lord, wala ka nang dapat ikatakot. Kami naman, nandoon talaga ’yung trust and respect for each other,” he said, referring to his leading lady.

Guinoo surmised that if any problem should arise, genuine communication would help their spouses understand the demands of their job, especially one that requires portraying romance.

“Iba kasi ’yung mga asawa namin ni Joross, mga non-showbiz sila. So there are certain things na, siguro, possible talaga na medyo hindi nila maiintindihan. Ang key lang to that is, i-explain mo lang sa kanila nang maayos and ipaunawa mo sa kanila. May mga bagay na hindi rin talaga nila maiintindihan, ’yung mga ginagawa ng mga artista. Importante lang ang communication,” she said.

Gamboa agreed, adding: “Passion ko ito, ang pag-aartista, at kasama sa job na ’to ang may makaka-interact ako na makakapareha ko.”

“At the end of the day, siya (my wife) ang pinakasalan ko, siya ang mahal ko,” he said.

