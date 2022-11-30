Jessy Mendiola confesses to having body insecurities during pregnancy

MANILA – Jessy Mendiola is considered one of the sexiest actresses of her generation, but even she confesses to having body insecurities during her pregnancy.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

In a recent vlog, Mendiola said there are times when she does not feel like herself anymore.

“As in dati, may abs ako tapos naka-swimsuit pa ako lagi. May mga bikini pictures pa ako,” she said.

“I really get insecure. People are saying kapag buntis ka, dapat lagi kang masaya. Pero honestly, mahirap sa akin tanggapin na talagang lalaki ako or mag-babago yung itsura ko,” she added.

Nonetheless, Mendiola knows all her body changes will be worth it when she finally gives birth to her first child.

“Hindi madali sa simula na tanggapin na magbabago yung katawan mo. Mas lalo na kung you were active before the pregnancy,” she said.

“As months go by, kapag nakikita mong lumalaki yung tiyan mo, doon mo maiisip na it’s all worth it kasi you are carrying a human inside of you,” the actress explained.

Mendiola and her husband Luis Manzano revealed the pregnancy last August. The two tied the knot in February 2021.

Addressing people who might find her ordeal too shallow, Mendiola said in her Instagram Story that being pregnant is a great blessing but it is also a huge sacrifice “especially if you've struggled with body image during your whole life.”

“I've accepted that my body will change regardless of how much I try to live in the past. To all the expectant moms out there like me, remember... you have a growing HUMAN inside of you. It's not easy, but it's WORTH IT.”

