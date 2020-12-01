Celebrity Christmas tree: Gary V on why his family won’t yet put a star

MANILA — Gary Valenciano, his wife Angeli Pangilinan and their children cut the figure of a lovely family as they shared for the first time with ABS-CBN News their Christmas tree.

The Valencianos put up their Christmas tree decor in time for the first of December. Set in their Antipolo home, its unique decor showcases the names of family members while also focusing on Jesus’ name. It’s also the family’s distinct way to stay positive and grateful amid the struggles of 2020.

Amid rock ‘n’ roll music, the Valencianos feted their finished tree Sunday night, with Gary and Angeli doting on their granddaughter Leia who accidentally broke a Christmas ball! No worries though for the folks, especially Angeli who’s proud to note that Leia also looks like her.

Angeli, however, turned wistful due to the absence of daugher Kiana Valenciano in the gathering.

“Kawawa naman, that’s why our Christmas tree has no star! We are waiting for Kiana to put up that star when she returns to Manila,” she told ABS-CBN News Monday night.

It’s been almost a year that Gary and Angeli have not embraced Kiana, who left Manila to carve her own path in the United States.

She has steadily made her own name as a singer-composer in international music circles highlighting the genius and diversity of millennial talents worldwide. She hit a big milestone late September when her song “Safe Place” hit one million views on YouTube.

This week, Kiana will be one of the featured artists of the Double Happiness Winter Wonder Festival. It streams online December 2, 7 p.m. EST (8 a.m., December 3, Manila time).

After that, Kiana will finally return this weekend to the Philippines to the warmth of hearth of home, and to complete her family’s Christmas tree.