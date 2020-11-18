Jose Mari Chan shares his Christmas tree, holiday wish

MANILA -- Jose Mari Chan, one of the enduring symbols of Pinoy Christmas, shared his wish Wednesday for more aid for displaced communities and victims of calamities and the pandemic amid the yuletide season.

Chan expressed his sentiments as he presented to ABS-CBN News Wednesday the first images of his Christmas tree.

Chan made a pitch for the outreach charity work of the ABS-CBN Foundation as he stood beside his Christmas tree accented with gold balls and trimmings, highlighted by the Holy Family icon.

“Let us remember not only our kapamilya but also our countrymen especially at this time. We are all God’s children," he said.

“The ABS-CBN Foundation has done tremendous work in helping those affected by the calamities. Let us all lend a helping hand to show our love. Remember that the mark of a Christian and being a kapamilya is a grateful heart and a cheerful giver. Merry Christmas everyone!”

As images of hope and positivity, Chan’s self-styled Christmas tree as well as other celebrity Christmas trees are a much anticipated feature of the season amid the unfortunate series of events of 2020.

Chan is celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Pinoy Christmas anthem "Christmas in Our Hearts” this year.

The unforgettable Christmas lyrics beginning with “Whenever I see girls and boys selling lanterns on the street, I remember the child in the manger as he sleeps” were a collaboration between Chan and songwriter Rina Cañiza. Recorded by Chan and his daughter Liza, it went on to become one of the biggest selling OPM songs in history and a constant LSS or last song syndrome among Filipinos.

In a previous ABS-CBN News interview, Chan said the song should always remind and motivate people to share their blessings.

“Christmas is a season of joy, a season of gratefulness that God Almighty sent His only Son to grant us eternal life with Him,” he said.

