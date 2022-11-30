MANILA – Leon Barretto is open to reconciling with his father, comedian Dennis Padilla, with whom he and his sisters Claudia and Julia had a falling out.

"Of course [I am open to reconcile with him], in God's perfect timing,” Barretto told Pep in an interview last week at the sidelines of the Awit Awards 2022.

“I'm for peace naman, I really trust in God's timing talaga. I keep emphasizing that kasi importante talaga 'yun. Time lang talaga,” he added.

Despite everything that happened, Barretto admitted he also misses his father.

"For me naman, I also miss my Dad but time heals all wounds. At the end of the day, ang importante lang talaga, when we reunite peacefully na. God's perfect timing but I'm really open to reconciliation and peace with my father."

He also noted how important it is to settle important family matters like theirs privately and not on social media.

"I believe when it comes to that, you should talk privately, pero at the end of the day like I've said, all I want is peace with my Dad."

Back in June, Barretto stressed that he wants nothing else but to move forward in the safest and healthiest manner possible.

Barretto also told Padilla that he longs for the day when he can greet him with “Happy Father’s Day” and know that it comes from a place of gratitude and healing.