'Labyu With An Accent' cast to go on tour

MANILA -- The cast of Star Cinema's upcoming movie “Labyu With An Accent" will go on a tour before the movie hits cinemas this Christmas.

This was announced by Star Cinema in a social media post on Tuesday.

The grand kick-off event will be held at the Market Market Activity Center on November 30 at 5 p.m.

"Matitikman na natin ang SARAP ng Pinoy magmahal sa pagsisimula ng #UltimateLabyuTour," the post read.

Hours before the mall event, the cast of the film led by Coco Martin and Jodi Sta. Maria attend the grand media launch.

“Labyu With An Accent,” an entry to this year's Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF), marks the first team-up of Sta. Maria and Martin, who is also the director of the upcoming romantic-comedy movie.

The story revolves around Gabo (Martin) and Trisha (Sta. Maria) whose backgrounds are entirely different from one another.

Trisha spent some 20 years living and working in the US while Gabo works different jobs to make ends meet in the Philippines. The two characters will cross paths when Trish returns to the country.

Produced by Star Cinema, “Labyu With An Accent” is one of the two ABS-CBN films that will be part of the 2022 MMFF alongside Vice Ganda and Ivana Alawi’s “Partners In Crime.”

