Coco Martin at the media conference for his movie 'Labyu With An Accent' at the Dolphy Theater.

MANILA – Kapamilya actor and director Coco Martin traced back his roots as he stars in the upcoming Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) entry “Labyu With An Accent” with Jodi Sta. Maria.

Martin, who is also the film’s director, revealed on Tuesday that he drew inspiration from his experience working in Canada.

In “Labyu With An Accent,” where the characters of Martin and Sta. Maria cross paths in Los Angeles, pays tribute to many Filipinos working abroad.

The “Ang Probinsyano” star shared that his decision to join showbiz was rooted in his dreams of working overseas.

“Noong nagsisimula akong mag-artista doon sa Indie films, hindi naman talaga pag-aartista ang gusto ko kung 'di ang makapagtrabaho abroad. 'Yun talaga 'yung mindset ko kung bakit ako pumasok sa pag-aartista,” he said in a media conference.

According to him, he knew that he had better chances of going abroad if he joined the independent film scene, where he first carved his name as an award-winning actor.

“'Pag sinabi mong Indie films, malaki yung potensyal ipanlaban abroad. 'Yung mga na-experience ko dun, ipinasok ko sa pelikula,” he continued.

Before becoming a household name in the Philippine entertainment industry, Martin tested his acting prowess in many indie projects, including daring movies such as “Masahista,” “Sebis,” and “Daybreak.”

But through the years, he had formed his brand as an elite action star, largely because of his TV series like “Probinsyano” and “Juan dela Cruz.”

In the official trailer shown at the start of the press conference, Martin teased his skills as a club entertainer.

“Alam naman po natin na nanggaling ako sa indie. Sabi ko nga, 'yung mga fans ko nung nagsisimula palang ako sa Indie, mabubuhay ulit sa pelikulang ito. Talagang tinodo ko dito e,” shared Martin.

However, he admitted that establishing a new character is not easy, especially after playing an iconic role like Cardo Dalisay that became the country’s police idol.

But Martin is up for the challenge.

“Medyo mahirap po honestly, as an actor na kung paano ko iibahin o ibang putahe naman 'yung ibibiogay ko sa mga manonood para di naman sila magsawa,” he explained.

“Gusto kong sulitin 'yung panahon at pera na ibabayad nila sa sinehan. Ito binali ko talaga sa rom-com drama. Gusto ko talaga na ibang experience everytime na mapapanood po nila kami.”

“Labyu With An Accent,” an entry to this year's MMFF, also marks the first team-up of Sta. Maria and Martin

The story revolves around Gabo (Martin) and Trisha (Sta. Maria) whose backgrounds are entirely different from one another.

Trisha spent some 20 years living and working in the US while Gabo works different jobs to make ends meet in the Philippines. The two characters will cross paths when Trish returns to the country.

Aside from Martin and Sta. Maria, also included in the cast are Nova Villa, Rochelle Pangilinan, Joross Gamboa, Nikki Valdez, and Nash Aguas.

Produced by Star Cinema, “Labyu With An Accent” is one of the two ABS-CBN films that will be part of the 2022 MMFF alongside Vice Ganda and Ivana Alawi’s “Partners In Crime.”



