MANILA -- Maris Racal revealed it was actually her boyfriend, singer Rico Blanco, who pushed her to take up the project of recording the Filipino version of “Starting Now.”

The track titled “Simulan” is the official anthem of Disney’s Ultimate Princess Celebration. "Starting Now" was originally sung by Grammy-winning singer Brandy and it highlights the courage and kindness of Disney heroines.

Disney Music Asia released early this month the official lyric video of Racal’s “Simulan.”

“Super excited siya rito. Actually, he was the one who broke the news to me na ako 'yung kakanta for Disney. Kasi siyempre siya po 'yung manager ng label [ko], so siya po 'yung kinontact,” Racal told Push.

“He just really said na, 'Oh my God, kunin mo na 'to. Ayusin mo 'yung schedule mo para ma-fit 'to.' He's been very, very supportive," she added.

Racal, however, emphasized that there was not really any convincing that needed to be done.

"Hindi po ako makapaniwala. Talagang as in sobrang, 'Talaga ba? Ako?' 'Yon 'yung reaction ko. 'Yon 'yung exact reaction ko. 'Seryoso ba?' Parang medyo na-pressure nga ako mag-yes pero like nag-yes talaga ako kasi it's such a huge opportunity at dream ko talaga sila maka-work," she said.

Racal said she is fortunate to also have Blanco in her life because he’s been very supportive especially when it comes to her career.

"Special po siya in a way na we really support each other sa career namin. I support him sa kung anong ginagawa niya ngayon, and at the same time sinusuportahan niya rin ako at ine-encourage niya ako every time I feel reluctant to say yes sa mga projects,” she said.

“Tinutulungan niya ako sa ganung department. And I think 'yun 'yung nagpapaka-special nung relationship namin kasi we bring each other up.”