Indeed, a dream came true.

Disney Music Asia has finally released the official lyric video of Maris Racal’s “Simulan”, the Filipino version of “Starting Now” which is the official anthem of Ultimate Princess Celebration.

Disney uploaded on Friday the video clip on its YouTube channel, with the clip accumulating over 10,000 views already, as of writing.

"Starting Now," which was originally sung by Grammy-winning singer Brandy, highlights the courage and kindness of Disney heroines.

In Star Magic's "Inside News" on Thursday, Racal shared her disbelief the first time she was told about the project.

"Hindi po ako makapaniwala. Talagang as in sobrang, 'Talaga ba? Ako?' 'Yon 'yung reaction ko. 'Yon 'yung exact reaction ko. 'Seryoso ba?' Parang medyo na-pressure nga ako mag-yes pero like nag-yes talaga ako kasi it's such a huge opportunity at dream ko talaga sila maka-work," Racal said.

The 24-year-old actress also shared her experience recording "Simulan."

"Sobrang supportive ng mga tao sa studio. Alam niyo po 'yung nagre-record ako pero at the same time ay kinikilig ako. ...Ang saya sa feeling, ang gaan. Ang ganda po ng song, ang ganda nang pagkaka-translate from English to Filipino," she said.

Early this year, Kapamilya artist KZ Tandingan made history when she was selected to sing "Gabay," the first Filipino Disney song from the animated film “Raya and the Last Dragon,” which is inspired by cultures of Southeast Asia.