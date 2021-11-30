

It appears that the long wait of “LoiNie” fans will soon be over as Loisa Andalio and Ronnie Alonte had a script-reading for their much-awaited series “Love In 40 Days.”

The Dreamscape Entertainment released on Tuesday some photos of the script-reading for the new ABS-CBN series, attended by the real-life couple and other cast-members including Mylene Dizon, Janice de Belen, Lotlot de Leon, and Leo Martinez.

It was last September when Dreamscape Entertainment announced the television comeback of Andalio and Alonte at a story conference for the project.

Also part of “Love In 40 Days” are Isay Alvarez, Jojit Lorenzo, William Lorenzo, Chie Filomeno, Katrina Legaspi, Renshi de Guzman, Vaughn Piczon, Zabel Maberth, and Raven Molina.

Dreamscape Entertainment is the same ABS-CBN production unit behind the primetime hit “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” and “Marry Me, Marry You.”

The group did not yet provide details of “Love in 40 Days,” only teasing that it is coming soon.

The project marks Andalio and Alonte’s third series together in starring roles, following “The General’s Daughter” in 2019 and “Unloving U” in 2021.

Last week, the celebrity couple marked their fifth anniversary in Siargao.

