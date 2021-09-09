Loisa Andalio, Ronnie Alonte to star in new ABS-CBN series

MANILA — Reel and real-life couple Loisa Andalio and Ronnie Alonte are set to star in a new ABS-CBN series, according to a glimpse of a story conference for the project released by producer Dreamscape Entertainment.

The series, with the working title “Love in 40 Days,” was revealed through a screenshot of a virtual meeting among its cast and creative heads.

Aside from Andalio and Alonte, actors who attended the meeting include Joel Torre, Janice de Belen, Lotlot de Leon, Mylene Dizon, Isay Alvarez, Liza Lorena, Ronnie Henares, Tonton Gutierrez, and William Lorenzo.

Completing the cast are Elisse Joson, Katrina Legaspi, Renshi de Guzman, Vaughn Piczon, Zabel Maberth, and Mark Rivera.

Also in attendance in the conference were Dreamscape Entertainment creative manager Rondel Lindayag, director Manny Palo, and writer Rafael Mercado.

LOVE IN 40 DAYS Story Conference ✨Coming soon. 💛 pic.twitter.com/SPXFeYz2W8 — Dreamscape Entertainment (@DreamscapePH) September 9, 2021

Dreamscape Entertainment is the same ABS-CBN production unit behind the primetime hit “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” and the upcoming “Marry Me, Marry You.”

The group did not yet provide details of “Love in 40 Days,” only teasing that it is coming soon.

The project marks Andalio and Alonte’s third series together in starring roles, following “The General’s Daughter” in 2019 and “Unloving U” in 2021.

Related videos:

Watch more on iWantTFC

Watch more on iWantTFC