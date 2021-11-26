Photo from Loisa Andalio's Facebook page

The relationship of Loisa Andalio and Ronnie Alonte just keeps on getting stronger as the celebrity couple marked their fifth anniversary in Siargao.

Andalio took to social media to greet Alonte on their anniversary while enjoying the island of Siargao, which has been a top tourist destination amid the pandemic.

“5 years today. I love you so much! Happy Anniversary Ronnie Alonte,” the actress said in the caption.

Last month, Andalio threw a surprise birthday party for Alonte, who turned 25.

Andalio shared snaps taken from the surprise party, which was attended by their loved ones and friends, including some members of his group, the Hashtags.

"Alam kong hindi mo gusto 'yung mga ganitong celebration, pero SURPRISE! Alam kong nag-enjoy," wrote Andalio who also thanked all those who helped her in mounting the event.

Last September, it was announced that the two will star in a new ABS-CBN series under Dreamscape Entertainment, with the working title “Love in 40 Days.”

The project marks Andalio and Alonte’s third series together in starring roles, following “The General’s Daughter” in 2019 and “Unloving U” in 2021.

