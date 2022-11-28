These artists have been with Star Magic for 25+ years

(From left) Nikki Valdez, Dominic Ochoa, Angelica Panganiban, Dimples Romana, and Shaina Magdayao were recognized for their loyalty to Star Magic during the talent agency’s Christmas gathering. Instagram: @domochoa

MANILA — Five artists were recognized Sunday for their decades-long loyalty to Star Magic, as the ABS-CBN agency held a thanksgiving party that gathered most of its talents.

Dubbed “Star Magical Christmas,” the holiday-themed event was held at the Sheraton Manila Hotel in Pasay City, where newcomers and established stars walked the white carpet.

The gathering also paid tribute to pioneers of Star Magic — five of whom were given awards for being with the Kapamilya talent management firm for at least 25 years.

The awardees included Angelica Panganiban, Shaina Magdayao, Dimples Romana, Nikki Valdez, and Dominic Ochoa.

A photo of the five artists holding their respective trophies was shared by Ochoa, who captioned the update, “25 years in the biz!”

Founded in 1992, Star Magic is currently celebrating its 30th anniversary, with year-long activities including local and overseas concerts, and most recently, the “Magical” Christmas gathering.

