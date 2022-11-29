LOOK: Melissa Ricks holds baby shower

MANILA -- Actress Melissa Ricks had a baby shower for the arrival of her child with husband Michael Macatangay.

Ricks took to social media to share photos and clips from the party attended by their family and friends last weekend.

Screen grab: Instagram/@mellyricks09

Also present at the event were Say Alonzo, Crisha Uy and Joseph Bitangcol.

It was a double celebration for Ricks and her family as they also marked the birthday of Macatangay.

Ricks and Macatangay got married in May 2021.

Ricks, 32, rose to fame in 2004 via the ABS-CBN talent search “Star Circle Quest.” She went on to star in several Kapamilya series, including “Rounin” and “Tanging Yaman.”