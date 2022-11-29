Home  >  Entertainment

LOOK: Melissa Ricks holds baby shower

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 29 2022 12:00 PM

MANILA -- Actress Melissa Ricks had a baby shower for the arrival of her child with husband Michael Macatangay.

Ricks took to social media to share photos and clips from the party attended by their family and friends last weekend.

Screen grab: Instagram/@mellyricks09
Also present at the event were Say Alonzo, Crisha Uy and Joseph Bitangcol.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Say Alonzo (@sayalonzo)

It was a double celebration for Ricks and her family as they also marked the birthday of Macatangay.

Ricks and Macatangay got married in May 2021.

Ricks, 32, rose to fame in 2004 via the ABS-CBN talent search “Star Circle Quest.” She went on to star in several Kapamilya series, including “Rounin” and “Tanging Yaman.”

