Eraserheads' concert is band's 'final reunion' in PH

MANILA — The December 22 concert will be final time the Eraserheads’ members will be performing on stage together in the Philippines, the iconic band and the show’s producers said on Tuesday.

“This will be the last reunion of the group,” Francis Lumen, one of the producers of the concert and president of WEU, said. “That’s why we want to give the fans one last epic show.”

Diane Ventura, manager of lead vocalist Ely Buendia and also a producer of the show, confirmed the same, saying, “This is definitely the last reunion of the Eraserheads in the Philippines.”

Aptly titled “Ang Huling El Bimbo,” the concert will be held at the SMDC Festival Grounds in Paranaque City.

After the initial 50,000 tickets were sold out in October, organizers heeded calls by expanding the sections’ capacity to accommodate more concertgoers.

For the “final reunion,” Buendia said fans of the Erasherhads can expect “something different” from their past performances.

“It’s the beginning of a new chapter in our lives and we also want them to have a special memory of Eraserheads as we move forward,” Buendia said of his fellow members, guitarist Marcus Adoro, drummer Raymund Marasigan, and bassist Buddy Zabala.

Aside from the band’s iconic discography, concertgoers can look forward to a spectacle, with a drone show as well as a hologram of the late Francis Magalona lined up. The Eraserheads will also be joined by an 18-piece orchestra.

“Mounting an Eraserhead’s show is no easy feat,” the concert’s director Paolo Valenciano said. “But this is no ordinary show, it’s their last and final act in the Philippines. That’s why we are making sure it’s a show that would etch in the memories of all us fans, me included.”

