The Eraserheads during rehearsals for their upcoming reunion concert. Michael Bagtas, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The buzz goes on for the much talked about Eraserheads reunion concert with the post of Ely Buendia Monday night announcing that the December 22 show is sold out.

“Thank you for supporting Filipino artists. We will try to make this an unforgettable experience for you,” Buendia tweeted.

It’s all systems go for the milestone production to be mounted at the sprawling SMDC Festival Grounds in Paranaque City.

At the first exclusive look of rehearsals in Quezon City for the reunion concert, Ely Buendia, Raimund Marasigan, Marcus Adoro, and Buddy Zabala bonded together to recreate their music.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The band mates have all moved on from their checkered past to make possible what was once considered an unprecedented undertaking in the annals of OPM live concerts.

“Just like a family, they reconciled their differences and now they are working harmoniously,” Francis Lumen, head of WEU Events and producer of the Eraserheads reunion concert, told ABS-CBN News. “The first night I got them together for dinner it was like nothing has happened. It was really a good reunion for them. I was so happy to see them pick up the pieces.”

The group is also brimming with ideas on how to enhance the quality of the show.

“I guess because of the long break, all their creative juice are pouring. They are suggesting this and that. And makikita mo ‘yung creativity nila. This is a show that everybody will talk about and pass on to the next generation, because, ‘Wow, this thing happened!’”

Eraserheads reunion concert producer Francis Lumen with the author. Michael Bagtas, ABS-CBN News

One of the most exciting revelations is the planned “guesting” of the late OPM icon Francis Magalona — through the magic of technology. Magalona was known as a good friend and creative collaborator of the Eraserheads before he passed away due to leukemia in 2009.

“I always get goosebumps or sometimes get teary-eyed whenever I talk about this,” Lumen said. “As we all know Francis M is the fifth Eraserheads and he was suppose to perform with them 13 years ago. A few days before the concert, he passed away. And because of technology, through hologram, we are going to bring him back to perform with the Eraserheads. And that is just the first number!”

More than the issue of ticket prices, the production team prefers to dwell on the meaning and relevance of the reunion show to the Pinoy music industry.

“Quality has a price and there will always be sectors that will find it pricey, and those who can find it very reasonable,” explained Lumen, disclosing more production details. “But I tell you once they see why it is… They will say, ‘Oh my God, that’s why.’ There will drones, fireworks and everything that Filipinos deserve to see and experience. They want to give the fans the best show money can buy. The second set, some of the songs will be backed up by a 18-piece orchestra. We are proud Filipino talents and we should be proud of ourselves. This is to showcase to the world that hey, we can do it, we are world-class artists!”

Lumen also cited the timing and synchronicity of the concert. “We were supposed to do it on December 6, but because of the other rescheduled events, we were moved back to December 22. I said, ‘M God — 12/22/22.’ Ang ganda ng number, when everyone is on vacation and celebrating Christmas. What an opportunity, what a night! This is going to be the greatest concert this year! This would not have been possible if not for the contribution, trust and confidence of everyone. So I just really want to thank them for this project,” he said.

Proceeds of the Eraserheads reunion show will support advocacies for the upliftment of marginalized women and children.