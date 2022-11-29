MANILA -- After her hosting "Maalaala Mo Kaya" (MMK) which will end this December after 31 years, Charo Santos-Concio hopes to do more films and TV dramas.

"Gusto kong gumawa ng pelikula. At saka sana ay may serye na dumating, hindi ba?" Santos-Concio told reporters at the sidelines of the 5th EDDYS, where she won Best Actress for her performance in the film "Kun Maupay It Panahon."

In the interview, she also admitted that she is also sad that "MMK" is ending.

"But all things must come to an end. I'm just so grateful for the 31 years that the viewers supported 'Maalaala Mo Kaya,'" she said.

"What can I say? I can only say thank you. Thank you so much for all the years that they've supported 'Maalaala Mo Kaya.' At saka nakakataba ng puso na we're on our last two episodes ay talagang lungkot at panghihinayang ang naririnig mo sa avid fans ng programa. But you know ganoon ang buhay. Life goes on."

The former ABS-CBN president also expressed her gratitude to all the actors who were part of "MMK."

"Nakakatuwa nga, nakakataba ng puso lahat ng mga magagandang feedback na naririnig mo sa kanila. I have a grateful heart na naka-contribute naman ang 'Maalaala Mo Kaya 'sa larangan ng entertainment. Sa pagdadala ng mga kuwento na puno ng aral, ng pag-asa. It also presented a slice of life of the Filipinos at ang daming aral na dinala, so nakakatuwa. Nakakatuwa kapag binabasa ko ang comments ng mga fans sa social media na nalulungkot sila," Santos-Concio said.

Asked if there's a chance that "MMK" will make a comeback, Santos-Concio said: "Naku hindi ko po alam 'yan. Pero binili ng Africa sa 2023 it will be shown in 41 countries in Africa. So I am now dubbing the MMK episodes into English. Who knows di ba, one day Korean naman? Sana magustuhan din ng audience sa Africa and I'm sure ang mga Filipino, ang mga kababayan natin na nasa Africa ayan mayroon na naman silang programa na sasalamin sa kanilang buhay. ...It's such an achievement nakaka-proud."

“MMK” which debuted May 15, 1991, will conclude in December, marking the end of an era in Philippine television.

Leading up to its December 10 farewell, “MMK” will air a three-part episode which started November 26 to mark its 31st anniversary.

