MANILA -- The Star Cinema movie "An Inconvenient Love" starring Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano has now grossed over P15 million in ticket sales.

Mico del Rosario, Star Cinema marketing executive, made the announcement in a social media post last November 27.

The film crossed the P15-million mark just days since its release in over 160 cinemas nationwide last November 23, ushering in a new era of Star Cinema post-lockdown.

During the coronavirus restrictions, the ABS-CBN Films group had settled for digital releases, including another DonBelle film, “Love Is Color Blind,” as recently as December 2021.

Building on the tandem’s breakout success, Star Cinema bet big on Pangilinan and Mariano as its flagbearers for its theatrical comeback.

Outside the Philippines, “An Inconvenient Love” will also be shown in 20 countries from November to December, with regular screenings scheduled in Guam, Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Nigeria, and Cambodia, where it will be dubbed in Khmer.

