MANILA — The Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano starrer “An Inconvenient Love” charmed nationwide box office on its first two weekdays, signaling a strong comeback for Star Cinema in physical venues after more than two years.

As of 5 p.m. on Thursday, the Petersen Vargas-helmed romantic comedy has crossed the P6-million mark in ticket sales, according to Star Cinema.

“Despite all the inconveniences, the moviegoers still showed up for us. There is hope for the local film industry. My dear God, thank You for making this happen,” Star Cinema head Kriz Gazmen said of the tally.

“An Inconvenient Love” rolled out across 160 cinemas nationwide on Wednesday, ushering in a new era of Star Cinema post-lockdown. During the coronavirus restrictions, the ABS-CBN Films group had settled for digital releases, including another DonBelle film, “Love Is Color Blind,” as recently as December 2021.

Building on the tandem’s breakout success during and despite the pandemic — both “Love Is Color Blind” and their series “He’s Into Her” broke online viewership and ticket records — Star Cinema bet big on Pangilinan and Mariano as its flagbearers for its theatrical comeback.

Aside from the early box-office draw of “An Inconvenient Love,” the film’s social media buzz reflect the eagerness of Filipino moviegoers to experience a Star Cinema offering in an actual cinema again.

Outside the Philippines, “An Inconvenient Love” will also be shown in 20 countries from November to December, with regular screenings scheduled in Guam, Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Nigeria, and Cambodia, where it will be dubbed in Khmer.

