DonBelle's 'An Inconvenient Love' hits P10M

MANILA – The second movie of Kapamilya stars Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano continued to rake big numbers in theaters as it reached P10 million in sales Saturday.

Just several days since its release in theaters, “An Inconvenient Love” crossed the P10-million mark just after hitting P6 million on its cinema debut.

“10 MILLION THANK YOUs TO ALL OF YOU! Thank you for joining us in our comeback in cinemas! We are grateful to each one of you,” Star Cinema said on its Instagram account.

DonBelle thanked viewers who watched their film on cinema and they hope to reach P15 million soon.

Last Thursday, the Petersen Vargas-helmed romantic comedy crossed the P6-million mark in ticket sales.

“Despite all the inconveniences, the moviegoers still showed up for us. There is hope for the local film industry. My dear God, thank You for making this happen,” Star Cinema head Kriz Gazmen said of the tally.

“An Inconvenient Love” rolled out across 160 cinemas nationwide on Wednesday, ushering in a new era of Star Cinema post-lockdown.

During the coronavirus restrictions, the ABS-CBN Films group had settled for digital releases, including another DonBelle film, “Love Is Color Blind,” as recently as December 2021.

Building on the tandem’s breakout success during and despite the pandemic — both “Love Is Color Blind” and their series “He’s Into Her” broke online viewership and ticket records — Star Cinema bet big on Pangilinan and Mariano as its flagbearers for its theatrical comeback.

Outside the Philippines, “An Inconvenient Love” will also be shown in 20 countries from November to December, with regular screenings scheduled in Guam, Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Nigeria, and Cambodia, where it will be dubbed in Khmer.

