Editor's Note: The article mentions attempted suicide which may be disturbing for some readers.

South Korean actor Seo In-guk plays a man who is punished by Death in the new trailer for the upcoming series "Death's Game," which boasts a star-studded cast.

"Death's Game" tells the story of Choi Yi-jae (Seo), who is punished by Death after he tries to take his own life. The punishment involves him waking up in 12 different bodies, all of whom are set to die.

Prime Video Philippines released late Monday the official trailer for the show, scheduled to premiere on its platform on December 15.

"You are now going to die 12 times. And you will end up dying regardless of which body you wake up in," Death, played by "Parasite" actress Park Seo-dam, tells Choi in the trailer.

"However, if you avoid death in one of these bodies, you will live the remainder of your life in that body," she added.

The drama's powerhouse cast includes Go Youn-jung (from "Alchemy of Souls" and "Moving"), Kim Ji-hoon ("Flower of Evil"), Lee Do-hyun ("The Glory" and "The Good Bad Mother"), Sung Hoon ("Perfect Marriage Revenge"), Jang Seung-jo ("Snowdrop"), Super Junior's Siwon, Lee Jae-wook ("Alchemy of Souls"), Kim Jae-wook ("Her Private Life"), Yoo In-soo ("All of Us Are Dead"), Kim Kang-hoon ("When the Camellia Blooms") and Oh Jung-see ("It's Okay to Not Be Okay").

The National Center for Mental Health (NCMH) operates a 24/7 helpline for individuals suffering from mental health problems.

Toll-free landline: 1553

Mobile numbers: 0917-899-8727, 0966-351-4518, 0908-639-2672

Facebook: ncmhcrisishotline

Twitter: ncmhhotline

