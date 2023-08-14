WATCH: Seo In-guk sings Yeng Constantino's 'Ikaw'

Seo In Guk surprised everyone here tonight as he serenade us with a Filipino song ‘Ikaw’ by Yeng Constantino 🙌🏻❤️#HappeningAtNFT #SeoInGukinManila #SeoInGuk pic.twitter.com/PJKy0s5wwI — New Frontier Theater (@NewFrontierPh) August 12, 2023

MANILA — Filipino supporters were in for a treat when South Korean actor Seo In-guk performed a Filipino song during his fan meeting held Saturday.

In a clip by the New Frontier Theater, Seo sang Yeng Constantino's hit song "Ikaw" during the show.

Seo launched his singing career after winning the first season of the singing competition “Superstar K” in 2009.

He made his acting breakthrough with the hit coming-of-age drama “Reply 1997.”

Last year, Seo released his comeback album "LOVE&LOVE" that sought to show his romantic side.

