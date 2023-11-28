Unique Salonga sets tour to promote ‘Daisy’ album

MANILA – OPM musician Unique Salonga is set to start his tour to promote his latest album “Daisy.”

The kick-off show will be held on Thursday, November 29, 7 p.m. at The Astbury in Poblacion, Makati City. It will presented by O/C Records in partnership with media platform The New Hue.



“Daisy” marks Salonga’s comeback following a three-year hiatus.

The seven-track album has been described as a compilation of songs with a minimalistic approach in terms of arrangement.

“It is an album that was created using only limited or thoughtfully selected sounds, which I find to be challenging to do,” Salonga said in a press statement.

The main tracks are “Haring Araw,” “Away Bati,” “Di Mapalagay,” “Panahon” (whose music video is already out), and “Kabanata.”

“The title ‘Daisy’ aligns well with the album’s concept and sound, as it symbolizes simplicity, peace, and love,” the “Mundo” hitmaker added.

In 2018, Salonga released his debut album “Grandma,” which includes the hit tracks “Sino” and “Midnight Sky.”

Two years later, he released the album “PANGALAN” which includes “Huwag Ka Sanang Magagalit” and “Lamang Lupa.”

