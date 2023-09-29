Unique Salonga returns with comeback album ‘Daisy’

Handout

MANILA – Unique Salonga surprised the local music scene and his fans with the release of his new album.



“Daisy,” released under O/C Records, is his third album -- and the first after three years.

In 2018, he debuted with “Grandma,” which featured the hit tracks “Sino” and “Midnight Sky.” Two years later, he released “PANGALAN,” which includes “Huwag Ka Sanang Magagalit” and “Lamang Lupa.”

According to Salonga, “Daisy” is a compilation of songs with a minimalistic approach in terms of arrangement.

“It is an album that was created using only limited or thoughtfully selected sounds, which I find to be challenging to do,” he said of the seven-track album, including the “Daisy” intro and reprise.

The main tracks are “Haring Araw,” “Away Bati,” “Di Mapalagay,” “Panahon” (whose music video is coming out next week), and “Kabanata.”

“The title ‘Daisy’ aligns well with the album’s concept and sound, as it symbolizes simplicity, peace, and love,” the “Mundo” hitmaker explained.

Salonga is set to hold an official album launch, as well as a series of bar shows for “Daisy,” in the coming months, according to O/C.

