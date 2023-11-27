Regine Velasquez holds successful 'rock' concert

MANILA -- OPM veteran Regine Velasquez held a successful concert at the Mall of Asia Arena on Saturday night.

Velasquez performed iconic rock tunes like "We Will Rock You," "I Don't Wanna Miss A Thing," "It's My Life," "Creep" and "What's Up."

She also performed OPM hits "Liwanag sa Dilim," "Hallelujah" and "Ang Huling El Bimbo."

Klarisse de Guzman, Morissette, Jona and Yeng Constantino joined the concert as guest performers.

Spotted at the concert were several celebrities including "It's Showtime" hosts led by Vice Ganda, and her "Magandang Buhay" co-hosts Melai Cantiveros and Jolina Magdangal.

Meanwhile, Velasquez congratulated her director Paolo Valenciano and her sister Cacai Mitra for mounting the show.

Her husband, singer-songwriter Ogie Alcasid also congratulated his wife.

