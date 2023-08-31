Regine Velasquez shares details of 'Regine Rocks' concert

MANILA — Regine Velasquez is returning to the concert stage before the year ends.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Velasquez shared that her concert “Regine Rocks” will be staged at the Mall of Asia Arena at 8 p.m. on November 25.

The singer added that tickets will be available for sale beginning 12 noon of September 16 via smtickets.com and all SM Ticket outlets.

After seeing her posts, numerous internet users, including a few celebrities, conveyed their excitement for Velasquez's upcoming show.

It was in May this year when Velasquez first announced that she will be having another solo show this year.

"I'll see you guys in November! Puwede ko na yatang sabihin — 'Regine Rocks,' 'yun 'yung title, so ibig sabihin mga rock songs ito. I've never done a concert like that kasi usually kakanta ako ng a few rocks songs but not the whole concert," she said.

"I think 'yan ang aming gearing towards. Puwedeng mga songs ko, gawing rock. I will be singing some popular rock songs, may mga ballad na rock din naman. It's exciting," she said.