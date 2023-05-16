Music icon Regine Velasquez. Courtesy of Metro.Style

MANILA — Asia's Songbird Regine Velasquez shared Tuesday new projects in the pipeline for her this year.

During a livestream, Velasquez teased that she will be releasing a new album titled "Reginified," featuring songs she previously covered at a concert of hers or on the Sunday variety show "ASAP Natin 'To."

"I just want let you guys know that I will be recording a new album under Star (Music) and it's going to be called — actually, nanggaling 'to sa inyo eh — 'Reginified.' So watch out for that," Velasquez said.

"I will be singing songs that I've already sung in a concert or in 'ASAP.' Thank you for the title 'Reginified,' we're using that actually," she added.

Velasquez also revealed that she will have a concert in November with a repertoire consisting entirely of rock tunes.

"I'll see you guys in November! Puwede ko na yatang sabihin — 'Regine Rocks,' 'yun 'yung title, so ibig sabihin mga rock songs ito. I've never done a concert like that kasi usually kakanta ako ng a few rocks songs but not the whole concert," she said.

"I think 'yan ang aming gearing towards. Puwedeng mga songs ko, gawing rock. I will be singing some popular rock songs, may mga ballad na rock din naman. It's exciting," she said.

Velasquez, who is also busy hosting the daily morning talk show "Magandang Buhay," recently wrapped her series of "Solo" concerts.

