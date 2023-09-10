Regine Velasquez announces ticket prices to her concert

MANILA – Regine Velasquez turned to social media to share more details about her concert at the Mall of Asia Arena on Nov. 25.

Velasquez shared on Instagram how much tickets to her show would cost, and when they will be available for the public to purchase.

The Asia's Songbird announced that Platinum tickets, which include a meet and greet on November 27, are priced at P13,440.

SVIP 1 and 2 tickets cost P11,200 each, while VIP 1 and 2 tickets are offered at P8,960 each. Patron seats are set at P6,720 each, and Lowerbox 1 tickets carry a price tag of P4,480 each.

For Lowerbox 2, Upperbox, and General Admission tickets, the respective prices are P3,360, P1,680, and P840.

Ticket selling starts on Sept. 16 at 12 noon online at smtickets.com and all SM Ticket outlets.

Titled “Regine Rocks,” the show will be directed by Paolo Valenciano and her sister Cacai Mitra, while Raul Mitra would be the musical director.

It was in May this year when Velasquez first announced that she will be having another solo show this year.

"I'll see you guys in November! Puwede ko na yatang sabihin — 'Regine Rocks,' 'yun 'yung title, so ibig sabihin mga rock songs ito. I've never done a concert like that kasi usually kakanta ako ng a few rocks songs but not the whole concert," she said.

"I think 'yan ang aming gearing towards. Puwedeng mga songs ko, gawing rock. I will be singing some popular rock songs, may mga ballad na rock din naman. It's exciting," she said.

