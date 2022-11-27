MANILA -- Celebrity couple Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla surprised their fans when they took the white carpet of the first-ever Star Magical Christmas event as a group, along with friends Joshua Garcia, Alora Sasam, Hyubs Azarcon, Gela Atayde and Ria Atayde.

They came all dressed up as toy soldiers from the Christmas classic "The Nutcracker Suite."

Their group joined other Star Magic artists who gathered on Sunday for a thanksgiving event held the Sheraton Manila Hotel in Pasay City.

Funds raised during the event will go to Anawim, a home for the poor and abandoned elderly people founded by preacher Bo Sanchez in Rodriguez, Rizal.

Related video: