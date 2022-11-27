Home  >  Entertainment

LOOK: KathNiel, Joshua, friends arrive as group in Star Magical Christmas

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 27 2022 11:00 PM

Magical Chritstmas

MANILA -- Celebrity couple Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla surprised their fans when they took the white carpet of the first-ever Star Magical Christmas event as a group, along with friends Joshua Garcia, Alora Sasam, Hyubs Azarcon, Gela Atayde and Ria Atayde.

They came all dressed up as toy soldiers from the Christmas classic "The Nutcracker Suite."

Their group joined other Star Magic artists who gathered on Sunday for a thanksgiving event held the Sheraton Manila Hotel in Pasay City.

Funds raised during the event will go to Anawim, a home for the poor and abandoned elderly people founded by preacher Bo Sanchez in Rodriguez, Rizal.

Related video:

Watch more News on iWantTFC
Read More:  Star Magical Christmas   Kathryn Bernardo   Daniel Padilla   Joshua Garcia   Alora Sasam   Hyubs Azarcon   Gela Atayde   Ria Atayde  