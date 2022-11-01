Kathryn, Daniel visit Japan for Halloween break

Kapamilya couple Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla shut down breakup rumors as they flew together to Japan to celebrate Halloween with their celebrity friends.

Joining the two in Japan are Joshua Garcia, Ria Atayde and Zanjoe Marudo.

Screen grab: Instagram/Kathryn Bernardo

On Instagram, fellow Kapamilya artist Robi Domingo, who was with his girlfriend Maiqui Pineda, shared a snap of them with Padilla, Bernardo and their friends.

"Two years akong hindi nakapag Halloween. Sine-celebrate talaga namin ang Halloween. I will be with Ria, Zanjoe, Joshua, ako and DJ. Basta ang sabi lang namin, pagka-spend namin ng Halloween, kakain lang kami doon. Kaya ako nagpapayat para sa trip na iyon. After eating, iikot lang kami, mag-e-enjoy lang na walang schedule na iniisip. Kailangan eh. One year kasi, nag-9 cycles kami sa locked-in taping so we really need this break," Bernardo told ABS-CBN News in a recent interview.

Prior to going to Japan, the two were together for the launch of Bernardo and Piolo Pascual's boutique resort in El Nido, Palawan.

Padilla was present to show his support.

"Nung bago pa ni-renovate, he was with me nung vinisit namin 'yung place and then kapag nagse-send sila sa group, I always ask for his opinions. Sobrang supportive naman siya ever since. And to make time, kahit may bagyo, alam ko na busy lahat pero binigyan niya ng isang araw ito, even my family and friends, it means a lot to me. Nakaka-happy na kapag masaya 'yung mga tao around you sa mga nangyayari sa 'yo. I am just grateful to have them especially my mom," Bernardo said.

Earlier, Padilla's mother, actress Karla Estrada quashed rumors that her son and Bernardo have called it quits.



Rumors of their breakup started when the two attended a media conference for their hit series “2 Good 2 Be True” and had different opinions when asked about loyalty.

Padilla and Bernardo celebrated their 11th anniversary of their love team just last month.

Related video: