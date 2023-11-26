WATCH: K-pop group Babymonster debuts with 'Batter Up'

Still from the music video of K-pop group Babymonster's 'Batter Up.' Screenshot from video on Babymonster's YouTube channel

Babymonster made its highly anticipated debut late Sunday with the single "Batter Up," becoming the latest act from the same K-pop label that brought renowned girl group Blackpink.

On its YouTube channel, the group dropped the music video for "Batter Up," showing the six members exuding charisma as they deliver the hip hop-heavy song in various sets.

The multinational team is composed of Rami (formerly Haram) and Rora from South Korea, Ruka and Asa from Japan, and Pharita and Chiquita from Thailand.

The group was supposed to have seven members but Ahyeon, who was introduced during the pre-debut period, did not join the debut "due to health reasons," K-pop news portal Soompi reported.

Babymonster was officially introduced in December 2022 and its members participated in an online survival show earlier this year.

Ahead of its debut, Babymonster has already garnered a massive social media following. The group currently has 3.6 million Instagram followers and 3.2 million YouTube subscribers.

Babymonster is YG Entertainment's first female act in seven years, following Blackpink.

As of writing, it remains unclear whether the four megastar members of Blackpink have renewed with YG after their exclusive contracts with agency expired last August.

