Former YG Entertainment trainee Ahyeon. Photo: babymonster_ygofficial/Instagram

Babymonster will now debut with six members following trainee Ahyeon's departure from the much-awaited K-pop group.

YG Entertainment, the label behind Babymonster, said Wednesday that Ahyeon would no longer join the upcoming female act because she will focus "on getting rest for the time being due to health reasons," K-pop news portal Soompi reported.

"Although we are saddened to be unable to introduce Ahyeon as a member of Babymonster, we made this decision for the sake of the artist's health," the agency added.

Babymonster, which is scheduled to debut on November 27, will now comprise of Ruka, Pharita, Asa, Haram, Rora, and Chiquita.

YG Entertainment, also home to big-name K-pop acts like Blackpink and Treasure, first introduced Babymonster with seven trainees in December 2022.

Earlier this year, the septet featured in an online survival show, but YG Entertainment ultimately decided to launch all seven trainees.

