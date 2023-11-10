K-pop girl group Babymonster. Photo: babymonster_ygofficial/Instagram

Girl group Babymonster will make its highly anticipated debut in the K-pop scene on November 27, management company YG Entertainment announced late Thursday.

In an X post, YG unveiled a teaser poster bearing its latest girl group's launch date.

YG, home to popular K-pop acts such as Blackpink and Treasure, previously said the seven-member Babymonster would debut in November but did not give a specific date.

YG Entertainment founder Yang Hyun-suk announces all seven trainees will debut in Babymonster. He initially planned for the upcoming girl group to have only five members #BABYMONSTERisSEVEN | via @jaehwabernardo pic.twitter.com/gl2uw7QbE8 — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) May 11, 2023

The debut comes two months late from its original schedule, with the company reportedly explaining that the delay was due to a thorough selection of the group's songs.

Babymonster is YG's first girl group in seven years, following Blackpink. It is composed of Ruka, Pharita, Asa, Ahyeon, Haram, Rora and Chiquita.

Ahead of its debut, Babymonster has built a massive social media following, with 3.4 million followers on Instagram and 3.1 million subscribers on YouTube.

