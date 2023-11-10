Girl group Babymonster will make its highly anticipated debut in the K-pop scene on November 27, management company YG Entertainment announced late Thursday.
In an X post, YG unveiled a teaser poster bearing its latest girl group's launch date.
YG, home to popular K-pop acts such as Blackpink and Treasure, previously said the seven-member Babymonster would debut in November but did not give a specific date.
The debut comes two months late from its original schedule, with the company reportedly explaining that the delay was due to a thorough selection of the group's songs.
Babymonster is YG's first girl group in seven years, following Blackpink. It is composed of Ruka, Pharita, Asa, Ahyeon, Haram, Rora and Chiquita.
Ahead of its debut, Babymonster has built a massive social media following, with 3.4 million followers on Instagram and 3.1 million subscribers on YouTube.
