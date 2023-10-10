Still from upcoming K-pop girl group Babymonster's cover of Blackpink's 'Don't Know What to Do.' Screenshot from Babymonster's YouTube channel

Babymonster, the new girl group from K-pop company YG Entertainment, will make its highly anticipated debut in November, the label announced on Tuesday.

On X (formerly Twitter), Babymonster unveiled a teaser poster showing the group's name along with the words "coming soon." The post, however, did not include a date for the debut.

But in a report from news agency Yonhap, YG said the act will be launched in November, two months later than originally planned.

The company explained that the debut had been delayed due to the careful selection of the group's songs, according to the Yonhap report.

YG Entertainment founder Yang Hyun-suk announces all seven trainees will debut in Babymonster. He initially planned for the upcoming girl group to have only five members #BABYMONSTERisSEVEN | via @jaehwabernardo pic.twitter.com/gl2uw7QbE8 — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) May 11, 2023

The seven-member Babymonster has started creating the choreography for the debut's main song while filming for the music video will begin around the end of October, YG said in the Yonhap article.

Babymonster is YG's first girl group in seven years, following Blackpink. It is composed of Ruka, Pharita, Asa, Ahyeon, Haram, Rora and Chiquita.

Last May, the septet released the pre-debut song "Dream."

