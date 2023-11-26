'Mallari' hopes to open doors for PH film industry after deal with Warner Bros.

The cast of "Mallari." Anna Cerezo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Christmas came early for rising Filipino film industry after Hollywood film studios Warner Bros. signed a partnership with local company Mentorque Productions after the anticipated Metro Manila Film Festival 2023 entry, “Mallari,” captured their interest.



Rico Gonzales of Warner Bros. Philippines and Mentorque's John Bryan Diamante inked the deal at a hotel in Pasay City, Saturday evening.



“This is really something big. We have requirements which I cannot discuss but thankfully they were able to provide,” Gonzales said.



“Pumasa siya sa Warner, it is a seal of approval already. Talagang we pursued kahit gaano kahirap, it is really monumental for the industry because it is possible. We ensured we will put out a good quality film and Warner did it,” Diamante said.

The milestone marks Warner Bros.' first foray into local mainstream film distribution.

The last time the international film studio attempted to distribute locally was a limited release of an indie film in 2003.



“Mallari”, inspired by the true story of the Philippines' first serial killer, boasts a star-studded cast and ambitious production, making it among the standout bets in MMFF 2023.



“It is really a privilege to be part of this. I hope it will resonate to the audience. It is not just about us but Philippine cinema. I hope we don’t just support this movie but all the movies dito sa landmark na MMFF,” Pascual Pascual said.



Other cast members of “Mallari” also hope the monumental partnership will mark a new chapter for the local cinema.



“I am thrilled Warner is giving us a chance. I hope it will open doors for Filipino industry because we need help we can get,” Gloria Diaz said.



“I did not expect this would be big of a production. I think it is a big step for Philippine cinema,” Janella Salvador added.



Gonzales hopes “Mallari” will be the first of many and will inspire other filmmakers to further push to reach the global market.



“Hopefully there will be more local movies we can distribute. Maybe in the future. Warner Sana may Oscar entry sa foreign language and we will produce. I hope I will still be with them,” Gonzales said.