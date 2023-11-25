MANILA -- The official trailer of the horror film "Mallari," starring Piolo Pascual, was released on Saturday night.

Also included in the cast are Mylene Dizon, Janella Salvador, Gloria Diaz, Tommy Alejandrino, Elisse Joson, and JC Santos.

Directed by Derick Cabrido, "Mallari" is a narrative that blends elements of fiction and reality, drawing inspiration from the actual events surrounding Fr. Juan Severino Mallari.

Pascual plays three different roles in the film, which is one of the ten official MMFF entries for 2023.

Mallari is a parish priest from the 1800s, who killed 57 people before being caught, thereby becoming the first and only recorded Filipino serial killer ever, antedating Jack the Ripper by more than 60 years.

Shot in various historic locations in the Philippines including a village built purposely for the movie, this project was meticulously planned for almost four years, weaving three timelines that combine audiences’ love for retro horror with the immediate relatability of current terrors.

