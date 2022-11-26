Ronnie Alonte, Loisa Andalio mark 6th anniversary

MANILA – Kapamilya stars Ronnie Alonte and Loisa Andalio celebrated their sixth anniversary as a couple in a style.

Andalio marked their special moment as they enjoyed spending time on the beach in El Nido, Palawan.

It appeared that LoiNie toured beach destinations in the country to celebrate their anniversaries. Last year, they spent 5th year together in Siargao.

The celebrity couple recently concluded their “Love In 40 Days” series in October.

During the finale media conference of the show, Andalio admitted that she is happy to see the growth of Alonte as an actor.

“Sobra. Kasi nakita ko rin 'yung pagbabago ni Ronnie from Hashtags, sumasayaw talaga siya, di ba? Hanggang sa um-acting. Nakikita ko talaga na ginagawa niya 'yung best niya. Hindi niya lang tina-try. Pinakapakita niya sa mga tao,” she said.

The project marked Andalio and Alonte’s third series together in starring roles, following “The General’s Daughter” in 2019 and “Unloving U” in 2021.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC