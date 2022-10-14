Loisa Andalio and Ronnie Alonte grace the red carpet of the finale media conference of 'Love in 40 Days.' Karl Cedrick Basco, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – Actress Loisa Andalio is a proud girlfriend and on-screen partner of Ronnie Alonte after filming their series “Love in 40 Days.”

During the finale media conference of the show Wednesday, Andalio admitted that she is extremely happy to see the growth of Alonte as an actor.

“Sobra. Kasi nakita ko rin 'yung pagbabago ni Ronnie from Hashtags, sumasayaw talaga siya, di ba? Hanggang sa um-acting. Nakikita ko talaga na ginagawa niya 'yung best niya. Hindi niya lang tina-try. Pinakapakita niya sa mga tao,” she said.

Andalio said she even had goosebumps while shooting some scenes with Alonte in the series, teasing fans to watch out for the last two weeks of “Love in 40 Days.”

Why is Loisa Andalio proud of her boyfriend Ronnie Alonte? pic.twitter.com/CXA1l32gJO — Karl Cedrick Basco (@cedrickkbasco) October 12, 2022

“Abangan nila. Kahit ako, nag-eeksena kami, tumatayo balahibo ko…Feeling ko nanonood ako sa kaniya,” she added.

The actress also revealed that Alonte is really a hard worker.

“Kaya naman talaga niya. Konting push lang din. At saka magtiwala ka sa kaniya. Kapag naipaparamdam sa kaniya na mababa siya, o walang tiwala, nakikita ko na parang mas nawawalan siya ng kumpiyansa,” she continued.

Meanwhile, Alonte noticed Andalio’s grumpiness during their taping.

“Pag katrabaho mo siya, mabilis siyang mairita. Minsan kasi pagka-offcam, kinakausap ko siya, ang bilis niyang mairita. Kaunting tanong ko lang, ‘anong kinakagalit niya sa 'kin?’ Pero siguro focused lang talaga siya,” he said.

Produced by ABS-CBN’s Dreamscape Entertainment, “Love In 40 Days" is down to its final two weeks. It follows the story of Jane (Andalio) who fell into a coma after a car accident and ended up in the Evergreen Mansion, where she will stay for 40 days before a decision is made whether she should cross over to heaven.

Jane meets Edward (Alonte) who plans to demolish the Evergreen mansion so he can put up a restobar. Their love story begins as Jane tries to save the mansion from Edward.

The show also stars Ana Abad Santos, Ahron Villena, Maria Isabel Lopez, Renshi De Guzman, Trina Legaspi, Raven Molina, Chie Filomeno, Benedix Ramos, Vaughn Piczon, Kobie Brown, Andi Abaya, Zabel Lamberth.

"Love In 40 Days" is available on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z Channel 11, iWantTFC, and TFC. You may also watch episode highlights on ABS-CBN Entertainment's official website and YouTube Channel.

